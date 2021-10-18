Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Former Secretary Of State Colin Powell Dies From Complications Of Virus
Police & Fire

IDs Released In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Hudson Valley

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The area near where the first shooting occurred, on Newport Bridge Road in Pine Island.
The area near where the first shooting occurred, on Newport Bridge Road in Pine Island. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The identities have been released of the two people who are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the Hudson Valley.

At about 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, there was a report of a shooting in the Orange County hamlet of Pine Island, located in the town of Warwick.

New York State Police troopers along with the Warwick Police Department officers rushed to the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a male subject was shot on Newport Bridge Road, according to state police. 

The man, now identified as Ryan Wendt, age 38 of Warwick, was transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Warwick where he was pronounced dead. 

The individual responsible for the shooting was later found dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said state police. He's now ID'd as Timothy Todman Jr, age 35, of Warwick.

An investigation determined that Wendt was intentionally shot by Todman following a dispute, state police announced on Monday, Oct. 18.

State Police said there is no threat to the public.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.