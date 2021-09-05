ID Released For Woman Killed In Hit-Run Hudson Valley Crash

The identity has been released of a woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in the area as police seek any possible witnesses.

It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 in Rockland County, in the area of Route 9W and Rockland Lake North in Clarkstown.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 40-year-old woman was walking alongside the southbound lanes of Route 9W when she was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, Clarkstown Police said.

A vehicle traveling northbound found the victim, identified as Katrina Grigsby of Nyack, lying on the roadway, said police.

While a witness was on the scene, a second vehicle struck the victim, said police.

That vehicle also left the scene, but was later located in Haverstraw, police said, adding that the driver of that vehicle has charges pending against him.

The Clarkstown Detective Bureau is actively working the case, developing information, and still seeking information on the first vehicle that struck the victim.

The Clarkstown Police Department is asking for anyone who may have been in the area and has additional information or possibly video of any passing vehicles from 3:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday to contact the department at 845-639-5800.

This continues to be a developing story.

