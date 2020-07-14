ID Released For Person Killed After Minivan Is Rear-Ended In Westchester, Police Say

A 44-year-old man killed during a three-vehicle crash in Westchester has been identified by police.

Yong Sheng Yin, 63, of Queens, was killed around 1:22 p.m., Monday, July 13, during the crash in Yonkers, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to investigators, the crash occurred when a 2017 Toyota Sienna, driven by Besim Shala, 44, of Brewster, rear-ended a 2010 Honda Odyssey van, operated by Jerry Zang, 57, of Queens, in the right-hand lane.

The passenger of the Honda Odyssey, Sheng Yin, was unseated in the rear portion of the van holding the ladder during transit, without a safety restraint, and the rear hatchback door open.

Upon impact, Sheng Yin was ejected from the rear of the Odyssey. The Odyssey was pushed into a stationary state DOT truck which was blocking the right lane of travel in order to protect an active construction zone, Hicks said.

The Toyota Sienna then rear-ended the Honda Odyssey a second time.

Sheng Yin was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Westchester Medical Examiner.

All other injuries were minor, Hicks said.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who may have information or witnessed the crash but has not yet been interviewed, to call the New York State Police at (914) 769-2600. Please refer to case# 9702565.

