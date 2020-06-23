ID Released For Motorist Killed After Striking Guard Rail On Saw Mill River Parkway

Police have identified the 25-year-old man killed during a crash on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester.

Julius Lee, of the Bronx, died around 2:45 a.m., Monday, June 22, after crashing his Yamaha motorcycle on the southbound Saw Mill just before the Rumsey Road exit, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

O'Leary said Lee lost control, veered off the parkway onto the grassy shoulder, struck a guard rail and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Lee was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 4 a.m., O'Leary said.

The Yonkers Fire Department members assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

