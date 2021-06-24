Hudson Valley Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Connecticut

A New York man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and slamming into a metal guardrail in Connecticut.

The victim, Putnam County resident Gabriel Ramos, age 34, of Carmel, was traveling northbound on I-91in North Haven around 10 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, when the crash happened, said the Connecticut State Police.

According to police, lost control of his 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle and hit a metal beam guardrail, and was thrown from the bike.

He was transported with life-threatening injuries to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he later died.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Trooper Daniel McCue at 203-393-4200.

