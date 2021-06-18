Contact Us
Hudson Valley Man Killed In Garden State Parkway Hit-Run Crash

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A 77-year-old Hudson Valley man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey. 

Dutchess County resident Howard Perlman, of Hopewell Junction, was heading northbound in the right lane when his Toyota Venza was struck by an unknown vehicle around 7:10 p.m. Thursday, June 17, in Montvale, New Jersey near milepost 172.3, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

The Toyota went off the road to the right and struck several trees as the unknown vehicle fled the scene, the sergeant said.

Perlman was rushed to Nyack Hospital with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation.

