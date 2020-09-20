Hudson Valley Man Dies After Fleeing Hit-Run Crash, Police Say

Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident during which one of the occupants died while fleeing from the scene of a crash on Long Island.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. Saturday, Sept.19 in North Babylon, Suffolk County Police said.

A 2003 Toyota Camry was involved in a minor crash with a vehicle at the intersection of Woods Road and Erlanger Boulevard, according to police.

The Toyota driver then lost control of the vehicle, striking a pole and parked car, police said.

Hudson Valley resident Allen Anderson, 33, of the Town of Wallkill in Orange County, and a second man, who has not yet been located, fled the Toyota on foot, according to police.

While running, Anderson appears to have suffered a medical event and collapsed a few feet away from the crash, police said.

He was transported via ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead. There were no other injuries.

The investigation, including which occupant was driving the Toyota, is continuing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

