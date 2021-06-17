House Fire Breaks Out In Area

One firefighter was hospitalized battling an overnight fire that broke out in an area home, officials announced.

First responders in Putnam County from the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department and Carmel Police Department responded to a Secor Road home at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, where there was a report of a deck on fire with an elderly resident possibly inside the home.

Officials said that upon arrival, first responders found an active fire and heavy smoke condition at the property, as the flames had spread from the deck to the residence.

Crews from the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department and Putnam Valley Fire Department responded to the scene and found that the elderly resident was not present in the home, which was unoccupied when the fire broke out.

The home suffered extensive interior and exterior damage as crews worked to knock down the flames within an hour.

According to officials, one firefighter was transported to Putnam Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Putnam County Fire Investigation Team is currently investigating the cause of the fire, which remains unknown.

