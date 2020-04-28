Fugitive Driving Stolen Truck Nabbed After Crashing Into Embankment During Westchester Chase

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Zak Failla
New York State Police nabbed two people who allegedly stole an SUV. A third got away.
A wanted fugitive took troopers on a brief chase in an allegedly stolen pickup truck on I-95 while on drugs before crashing in Westchester, New York State Police said.

Troopers stopped a driver at approximately 12:35 p.m. on Friday, April 24 on I-95 in Rye, when Portland, Maine, resident Paul Grandmaison, 41, committed a traffic violation.

Police said that before troopers could even approach the vehicle during the subsequent traffic stop, Grandmaison sped away and a brief pursuit took place, at which point he crashed into an embankment in the area of Hillside Road and Ridge Street in Rye.

According to police, Grandmaison was determined to be intoxicated at the time of the crash, and he had a suspended license. Grandmaison was also wanted in New Jersey for aggravated assault.

Following the crash, Grandmaison was transported to White Plains Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Once he was released, Grandmaison was processed as an out-of-state Fugitive from Justice and charged with criminal possession of stolen property, unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by drugs, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Following his arraignment, Grandmaison was remanded to the Westchester County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear in the City of Rye Court at a later date.

