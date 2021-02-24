Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
Three Firefighters Injured After Battling Blaze At Westchester Home
Police & Fire

Four Suspects On Loose After Strong-Arm Gas Station Robbery In Westchester

Zak Failla
Sunoco at 71 Huguenot St. in New Rochelle
Sunoco at 71 Huguenot St. in New Rochelle Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Four men are wanted by investigators in Westchester County after threatening to kill a gas station clerk during an armed robbery overnight, police said.

Shortly before 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to Sunoco on Huguenot Street, where there was a report of an armed robbery.

New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said that the investigation into the robbery determined that four African American men entered the Sunoco store, walked behind the counter and demanded money from an employee.

Costa said that one of the four men then pointed to the cash register and said “give me the money or I’ll kill you” at which point the register was opened and approximately $200 was taken out.

The four suspects then fled north on River Street in a great four-door sedan.

Police said that the investigation into the robbery is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the New Rochelle Police Department by calling (914) 654-2300.

