Four Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Apartment Building In Westchester

Kathy Reakes
Two residents were burned and two firefighters injured during an apartment fire in Yonkers. Photo Credit: Yonkers Uniformed Fire Officers Association

Two residents received burns and two firefighters were injured during an early morning fire in Westchester.

The fire started around 3:59 a.m., Friday, Feb. 26, at 2 Sherwood Terrace in Yonkers, said Chief  Joseph Citrone.

Upon arrival, crews found a large fire in a 1st-floor apartment of the 7-floor apartment building. 

Multiple civilians were on the fire escapes trying to escape the smoke, Citrone said.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire while also evacuating the tenants. 

The fire was contained to the apartment of origin although the hallway obtained some damage also. 

Two civilians were taken to Jacobi Hospital for burns and two firefighters were also taken to the hospital for minor injuries. 

All the tenants went back to their homes except the fire apartment which was destroyed.

