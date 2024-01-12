Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Four-Alarm Fire Rages At Strip Mall In Westchester

Kathy Reakes
Yonkers firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire on Yonkers Avenue.
Yonkers firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire on Yonkers Avenue. Photo Credit: YonkersPD/Twitter

A four-alarm fire has responders from across the region working to knock down flames at a strip mall in Westchester.

The fire started around 6:45 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 12, in Yonkers on the 600-block of Yonkers Avenue in a commercial building, and has caused multiple collapses inside, according to a post on Facebook by the Yonkers Uniformed Fire Officers Association.

Upon arrival, firefighters could see heavy fire coming through the roof of the building. The department is asking all motorists and residents to avoid the area.

Yonkers Police said that Yonkers Avenue at St. Johns Church is closed in both directions. 

Firefighters at work at the four-alarm fire.

@coachnicodemo

The fire is believed to have started at 671 Yonkers Ave., which is home to Tibbetts Park Market. The block also houses other businesses including Miracle Cleaners, Farmers Insurance, a nail salon, a laundromat, and a computer repair company. 

Firefighters are battling a four-alarm blaze on Yonkers Avenue in Yonkers.

@coachnicodemo

At least one firefighter has reportedly been injured. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

