Five Nabbed After Shots Fired Into Occupied Home In Westchester

Five suspects are in custody after shots were fired into a home in Westchester located just off Interstate 95.

The incident happened overnight on Saturday, Sept. 12 in Port Chester in the Fox Island Road area.

Upon arrival, Port Chester Police officers saw numerous bullet holes that were fired into an occupied home.

An investigation revealed that a red vehicle was involved and fled the scene, according to police.

Shortly thereafter, an officer on patrol saw a vehicle matching the description of the wanted vehicle and attempted to initiate a stop, according to Port Chester Police.

A short vehicle pursuit before the driver pulled over after a few blocks, police said.

Five occupants were removed from the vehicle and evidence connecting the vehicle and occupants to the crime was observed in the vehicle, according to police.

With the assistance of the Rye Police Department, all were brought into the Port Chester Police Department for investigation by detectives.

The investigation revealed that all five out-of-town residents were involved, according to police.

Neither their identities nor specific charges against them were immediately released.

Discovered in the vehicle were a large caliber hunting rifle and ammunition.

No residents of the home were harmed during the incident, however, there was significant damage done to the home, according to police.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

