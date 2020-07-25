Five Charged With DWI In Northern Westchester DWI Checkpoint

New York State Police troopers busted five in Northern Westchester for alleged impaired driving at a DWI checkpoint set up on a busy roadway over the weekend.

New York State Police troopers from the Cortlandt barracks conducted a DWI checkpoint on State Route 9 in Cortlandt on Saturday, July 18.

During the detail, the following Northern Westchester residents were cited for DWI:

Segundo Urgiles, 35, of Peekskill;

Mark Walters, 35, of Croton;

David Lepore, 50, of Croton;

Savanna Castellano, 19, of Peekskill;

Eduardo Garcia, 35, of Croton.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 10,511 people were killed in alcohol-impaired crashes in 2018. NHTSA reports that 30 people die each day in alcohol-related vehicle crashes.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.