FBI Offers $10K Reward In Hunt For Fugitive In Hudson Valley State Police Murder Investigation

Zak Failla
The New York State Police and FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force are asking the public for help finding a fugitive wanted for homicide in the town of Wallkill.
A $10,000 reward has been offered by the FBI as they attempt to locate a man who has been on the run since allegedly being involved in a fatal shooting in the Hudson Valley late last year.

New York State Police and the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force are attempting to locate Middletown resident Jamaad Murphy, 26, a fugitive who is wanted for questioning following a shooting outside an Orange County restaurant on Nov. 3 last year.

It is alleged that Murphy shot Middletown resident Matthew Napoleoni outside of the Made in Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine and Sports Bar on Schutt Road in the Town of Wallkill, police said. Murphy allegedly shot his victim and fled on foot in possession of a black .40 caliber handgun.

Murphy has been described as being approximately 5-foot-10 weighing 180 pounds. According to New York State Police investigators, Murphy has “JM” tattooed on his right arm, and “Rachel” on his left arm. He’s been known to use the aliases of “Dyzier,” “Tyzier Lewis,” and Jaeden Monk.

To help further the search, State Police investigators have released a video of Murphy from the night of the murder. Murphy can be seen wearing a jean jacket, glasses, and carrying a red hat.

Police said that Murphy has ties to North Carolina and could also be in that area. He is considered armed and dangerous.

A $10,000 reward has been offered by the FBI for any information that leads to Murphy’s arrest. Anyone with information regarding Murphy or his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 344-5300.

