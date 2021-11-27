Duo In Custody After Shots Fired On Roadway In Region

Two people are in custody after a report of shots fired on a roadway in the region overnight.

The incident happened around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27 in Rockland County.

That's when Orangetown Police Department officers responded to the area of 49 West Central Ave. in Pearl River.

As a result of the investigation, the Orangetown Police recovered a firearm and have the two people in custody.

The identities of those apprehended, and other information on the incident, have not yet been released.

"There are no reports of physical injuries at this time," the Orangetown Police Captain James Brown said.

The Rockland County Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to process the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Orangetown Police Department Detective Bureau.

"In reference to this matter, there is no danger to the public at this time," Brown said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Orangetown Police Detective Bureau at 845-359-3700.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

