Dog Dies During Northern Westchester House Fire

A family dog was killed in Northern Westchester when a basement fire broke out and rapidly spread through the rest of the home, officials said.

Fire crews responded to the house fire at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, as smoke could be seen billowing from the residence in Peekskill, located on Westchester Avenue.

According to the Peekskill Volunteer Fire Department, after searching the house for any possible victims and locating the cause of the smoke, a fire was discovered in the basement of the residence.

Officials said the fire extended from the basement to the first floor and made its way to the roof.

No injuries were reported, but the family’s pet died as a result of the fire.

“Due to the large amount of stuff in the home it made it extremely difficult to find the hidden pockets of fire which required additional help from the Mohegan Fire Department and Montrose VAFD,” officials noted.

Crews worked for several hours until the blaze was declared under control at approximately 3:30 a.m. the following morning.

Lake Mohegan FD, the Montrose VAFD, Buchanan Volunteer Fire Department, Croton Volunteer Fire Department, Continental Village Volunteer Fire Department, Verplanck Volunteer Fire Department, and the Peekskill Volunteer Ambulance Corp. all assisted during the fire.

