Breaking News: Two Drivers Injured In Head-On Northern Westchester Crash
Police & Fire

Doctor Killed In Head-On, Hit-Run Hudson Valley Crash

Kathy Reakes
Dr. John C. Hordines Jr.
Dr. John C. Hordines Jr. Photo Credit: Crystal Run Healthcare

A doctor from the Hudson Valley was killed in a head-on hit-and-run crash.

The incident took place around 12:20 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 10, in Orange County on Route 32 in the town of Cornwall.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, Dr. John C. Hordines Jr., age 54, was driving a 2010 Chevy Tahoe southbound when he was hit head-on by a 2013 Honda Accord that crossed over in the southbound lane.

Hordines Jr, of New Windsor, in Orange County, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

