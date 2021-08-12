Danbury Mall Placed On Lockdown After Girl Injured In Shooting

A teenage girl was injured after shots were fired during an incident at the Danbury Fair Mall overnight.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.

The victim, a 16-year-old, suffered the gunshot wound to her upper chest and was described as being conscious and alert, according to Danbury Police. She was taken to Danbury Hospital.

The incident happened near Macy's.

The mall was immediately placed on lockdown as police officers cleared the building.

Police said it's unknown how many suspects were involved and the investigation is continuing. State Police and several area departments are assisting in the investigation.

The incident is believed to be isolated, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

