COVID-19: Woman Wanted For Vandalizing Huge 'Impeach Cuomo' Sign

A woman is wanted after allegedly defacing a large sign that read “IMPEACH CUOMO” outside a popular ice cream and dessert shop.

The giant banner was hung this week on Long Island outside Roger’s Frigate on Main Street in Port Jefferson, and a woman was caught on camera spray-painting it shortly before 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.

Suffolk County Police investigators issued an alert on Friday, May 29 as they attempt to identify and locate the woman, who was wearing a mask at the time of the vandalism.

The owner of the building, George Wallace, has also reportedly been ordered to take down the banner because it violates the village code. The wanted woman faces a criminal mischief charge if she is tracked down.

While New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has drawn generally positive reviews for his handling of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Some - namely small business owners - have been critical of his slow, measured approach to restarting the economy.

“The reason we’ve been so rigorous is because many states and countries have reopened and made mistakes,” Cuomo said on Friday. “Everyone wants to open tomorrow … I wanted to open up the day before we closed everything down.

“But you have to be smart about it, and we’ve seen what pain happens when city, states, or countries open up too quickly,” he added. “Then you wind up closing again and that’s the worst situation and what we’re trying to avoid.”

There has also been criticism of the state's handling of the crisis in nursing homes.

Anyone with information regarding the woman’s identity, or who has information on the vandalism incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

