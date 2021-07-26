Contact Us
Body Recovered After Swimmer Goes Missing In Region

Nicole Valinote
The body of a 46-year-old man was recovered in the region after police said he struggled to swim in a river and was swept away by the current.
At 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, New York State Police in Sullivan County and Fallsburg Police responded to a report of a drowning in the area of a bridge crossing near Old Falls Road in Fallsburg.

Investigators discovered that Rene Flores, of Fallsburg, had jumped from a rock ledge into the river when he began to struggle to swim. Police said Flores swam to a rock, but he wasn't able to pull himself up because it was too steep, state police said. 

His friend jumped in and tried to rescue him, but lost sight of Flores when he was swept underwater, police said.

State Police reported that Flores' body was recovered by the Sullivan County Dive Team.

