Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Van In Northern Westchester

Joe Lombardi
The area of Route 137 (High Ridge Road) in Pound Ridge where the incident happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A bicyclist from Fairfield County was struck and killed by a van in Northern Westchester.

The incident happened on Saturday, Aug. 22 just before 1 p.m. in Pound Ridge.

The 2014 Ford Econoline van, operated by Lorenzo Davis, 33, of the Bronx, was traveling south on Route 137 (High Ridge Road), when, for unknown reasons, struck a bicyclist also traveling south on High Ridge Road, state police said.

The bicycle operator, Thomas J. Schultz, 70, of New Canaan, was pronounced dead by a Pound Ridge Emergency Medical Technician after life-saving techniques were unsuccessful.

Pound Ridge Fire Department, the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office all assisted with this incident.

This investigation being conducted by New York State Police and the town of Pound Ridge Police Department remains ongoing.

