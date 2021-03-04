Alleged Car Thief Apprehended On 18th Birthday In Westchester County

A Fairfield County teen spent his 18th birthday with police in Westchester County, but it wasn't exactly a celebration.

The unidentified teen was arrested after Harrison Police received a call around 3:37 a.m., Monday, March 1, from a resident reporting that three men were trying to open the doors of several vehicles on Pearl Street.

When an officer responded he spotted a Subaru Outback driving away, said Harrison Police Chief John T. Vasta.

The vehicle turned down Edward Street to elude the officer and crashed into a fence.

The occupant of the vehicle then ran off. Harrison officers, assisted by neighboring police departments, began to canvas the area and spotted a man walking near Beechwood Avenue and Pine Street, the chief said.

The teen, who appeared out of breath and who was covered in mud, claimed he was walking home after visiting his girlfriend but was unable to provide her address, said police.

He also claimed to live at a specific residence on Pine Street. As an officer was attempting to verify that claim, the man ran off. He was pursued by officers, who chased him through a rear yard on Underhill Place and into a wooded area.

A taser was deployed to take him into custody.

The suspect, from Danbury, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property after it was determined the vehicle he was using had been stolen in White Plains.

"Harrison and other communities in Westchester County continue to be targeted by persons who come here in the middle of the night seeking to steal motor vehicles or the contents of motor vehicles," Vasta said. "I am grateful to the alert resident who noticed this activity and promptly called 911. I commend our officers for their decisive actions and successful apprehension of this person."

Vasta noted that Harrison Police have continually urged residents to lock their vehicles at night, report any suspicious activity immediately and wait for officers to arrive rather than intervene personally.

"All of those things occurred in this instance and an arrest was made safely and successfully," Vasta said. "This is how the Harrison Police and our community can work in partnership to prevent crime and apprehend those who are responsible when it occurs."

