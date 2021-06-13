Contact Us
Alert Issued For Wanted Hudson Valley Grand Larceny Suspect

Zak Failla
Shawn Abrams Photo Credit: New York State Police
An alert was issued for Shawn Abrams by New York State Police on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 Photo Credit: New York State Police
Shawn Abrams Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a. wanted man who posed as a contractor and bilked an area resident out of more than $1,500.

An alert was issued by State Police in Orange County from Troop F in Middletown for 47-year-old Shawn Abrams, who is wanted following his arrest for fourth-degree grand larceny last year.

Police said that an investigation into Abrams found that he agreed to do work on a home while posing as a contractor and received a payment of $1,600.

Abrams never did any work at the home and never attempted to return the money.

Investigators noted that Abrams "has a history of scamming homeowners out of money without finishing the agreed-upon job,” which led to the warrant for his arrest.

Abrams was described as being approximately 5-foot-6, weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police Troop F by calling (845) 344-5300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

