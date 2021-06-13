Alert Issued For Wanted Hudson Valley Grand Larceny Suspect

New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a. wanted man who posed as a contractor and bilked an area resident out of more than $1,500.
An alert was issued by State Police in Orange County from Troop F in Middletown for 47-year-old Shawn Abrams, who is wanted following his arrest for fourth-degree grand larceny last year.
Police said that an investigation into Abrams found that he agreed to do work on a home while posing as a contractor and received a payment of $1,600.
Abrams never did any work at the home and never attempted to return the money.
Investigators noted that Abrams "has a history of scamming homeowners out of money without finishing the agreed-upon job,” which led to the warrant for his arrest.
