Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Will Sweep Through Region
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Man Who Goes By Many Names Wanted For Attempted Murder In Westchester

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Jeffrey Medaro
Jeffrey Medaro Photo Credit: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services

A man wanted for attempted murder who goes by many names is at large and wanted by police in Westchester.

An alert was issued by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision for Jeffrey Medaro, age 50, who was convicted of attempted murder, among other charges more than 10 years ago.

Specifically, Medaro - who also goes by the names Jeffrey Medero, Jeffrey Montana, Jefferson Santa Rosa, and Girberto - was convicted of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree attempted robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon in White Plains.

Medaro was described as being 5-foot-7 weighing approximately 180 pounds. 

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact Investigator Constantini by calling (347) 582-7926 or Senior Investigator Fernandez at (646) 879-0344. 

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.