Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Four-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Man Wanted For Sexually Assaulting Two Women In Hudson Valley

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Christopher Gary Elter Photo Credit: New York State Police
Christopher Gary Elter Photo Credit: New York State Police

State Troopers are searching for a 24-year-old who faces criminal charges after allegedly sexually assaulting two women, said police.

Christopher Gary Elter was charged with the misdemeanor of second-degree harassment in Orange County by the Town of Chester Court. 

He is 6-feet tall, weighs 155 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Elter is asked to contact State Police BCI in Monroe at 845-732-8311.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.