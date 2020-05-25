Alert Issued For Man Wanted For Grand Larceny In Northern Westchester

New York State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a wanted man who stole $1,500 through a phony apartment scheme.

Vincent Latella, 36, is wanted by State Police in Northern Westchester after being arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny. He later failed to show up in court and a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Town of Somers Court.

It is alleged that Latella created a fraudulent apartment for rent advertisement and stole $1,500 from his unsuspecting victim.

Latella - who also goes by the names Vincent Rice and Vincent Brown - was described as 5-foot-7 weighing approximately 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to have previous ties to Queens, the Bronx, and Brewster, and has also been known to use the aliases Vincent Rice and Vincent Brown

Anyone with information regarding Latella’s whereabouts, or who recognizes him, has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Somers by calling (914) 769-2600 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

