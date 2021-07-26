4-Year-Old Girl Dies From Injuries Suffered In Hudson Valley Crash

A 4-year-old girl who was critically injured during a crash between a car and an SUV that also killed the driver of one of the vehicles has died from her injuries.

Orange County resident Journey Dorch, of the Town of Woodbury, died over the weekend, from injuries sustained during the crash on Saturday, July 17, on Route 32 in the town of Cornwall, said the state police.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2009 Toyota Corolla, driven by Helen Rivera, age 38, of the City of Newburgh, was traveling south on the dark, rain-slick roadway when she crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2010 Dodge Journey with nine occupants, said Trooper Steven Nevel of the state police.

The Journey was being operated by Catherine Swartz, age 32, of Highland Mills, in Orange County.

Rivera, the sole occupant of the Corolla died at the scene, Nevel said.

The Journey was occupied by nine individuals. Swartz, along with two passengers were transported to Westchester Medical Center.

The remaining passengers were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital with minor injuries.

