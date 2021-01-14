32-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Northern Westchester Crash

One man was killed, and a second hospitalized in a one-vehicle crash in Northern Westchester when the driver lost control of his vehicle, police announced.

New York State Police troopers responded to a stretch of West Mount Airy Road near the intersection of Hollis Lane in Cortlandt shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Police said that the investigation determined that a 2006 Ford Econoline being driven by Bronx residents Samuel Puerto Paz, age 32, and passenger Enzo Flores, age 20, left the roadway for unknown reasons, at which point Paz struck a tree stump and lost control of vehicle.

After striking the tree stump, Paz re-entered the roadway, crossed over both lanes, overturned, and struck a utility pole.

Paz was pronounced dead at the scene. Flores was transported by Croton EMS to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

