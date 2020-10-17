29-Year-Old Nabbed With AR-15, Other Illegal Weapons In Westchester, Police Say

A routine traffic stop in Westchester led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man who was in possession of illegal weapons and ammo, police said.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department stopped city resident Nicholas Gomes-Suppa for a routine traffic stop at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15 for a violation.

During the subsequent stop, it was determined that Gomes-Suppa was in possession of illegal weapons, including a custom-assembled handgun.

Officials said that the investigation into Gomes-Suppa led to the seizure of more illegal weapons at his home, including an AR-15 assault rifle, an assault shotgun, and a 9mm Glock handgun with seven large-capacity magazines.

The incident remains under investigation. No charges have been announced. More information is expected to be released. Check Daily Voice for new information when it is available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.