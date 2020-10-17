Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
29-Year-Old Nabbed With AR-15, Other Illegal Weapons In Westchester, Police Say

Zak Failla
A 29-year-old New Rochelle resident was busted with illegal weapons and ammo.
A 29-year-old New Rochelle resident was busted with illegal weapons and ammo.

A routine traffic stop in Westchester led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man who was in possession of illegal weapons and ammo, police said.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department stopped city resident Nicholas Gomes-Suppa for a routine traffic stop at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15 for a violation.

During the subsequent stop, it was determined that Gomes-Suppa was in possession of illegal weapons, including a custom-assembled handgun.

Officials said that the investigation into Gomes-Suppa led to the seizure of more illegal weapons at his home, including an AR-15 assault rifle, an assault shotgun, and a 9mm Glock handgun with seven large-capacity magazines.

The incident remains under investigation. No charges have been announced. More information is expected to be released. Check Daily Voice for new information when it is available.

