Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Legendary Restaurant In Grand Central Terminal Suspends Operations
Police & Fire

26-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Hudson Valley Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A 26-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.
A 26-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 26-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.

The crash happened just after 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, in Rockland County on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Orangetown.

An investigation revealed that a 2010 Hyundai Elantra, being operated Anthonelli Ramos, of New York City, was traveling north on the PIP and was exiting at exit 9E at the time of the crash, police said.

Ramos then failed to negotiate a sharp turn and left the roadway and overturned, state police said. 

Ramos was ejected from the vehicle, according to police. 

Nanuet EMS transported Ramos to Nyack Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

 Troopers were assisted by Nanuet Fire Department and EMS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.