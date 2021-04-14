25-Year-Old Faces Felony Charge After Traffic Stop In Westchester

A 25-year-old Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly having a loaded pistol in his vehicle without a permit during a routine traffic stop in Westchester County.

Fairfield County resident Kenneth Stokes Jr., age 25, of Stratford, was arrested on Friday, April 9, around 11:45 p.m. following a stop on I-287 for several traffic violations in the town of Rye, said New York State Police Trooper Tara McCormick.

While interviewing Stokes, troopers developed probable cause to search the vehicle where troopers discovered a loaded Springfield XDS 45 ACP handgun in the vehicle, which he did not possess a New York State pistol permit for, McCormick said.

Stokes was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and released on his own recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, April 21.

