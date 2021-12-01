21-Year-Old Charged In Connection To Shots-Fired Incident On Roadway In Region

A 21-year-old has been charged following an incident in which shots were allegedly fired on a roadway in the region.

The incident happened around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27 in Rockland County.

That's when Orangetown Police Department officers responded to the area of 49 West Central Ave. in Pearl River.

As a result of the investigation, the Orangetown Police recovered a firearm and placed two people in custody.

The Rockland County Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to process the scene.

The incident was investigated by the Orangetown Police Department Detective Bureau.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 1, Orangetown Police announced the arrest of Brandon I. Andino, of Norfolk, Virginia.

He was charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C felony

Prohibited use of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor

Andino is being held in the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail.

"The Orangetown Police Department would like to thank the public for their cooperation as well as the Rockland County Bureau of Criminal Investigation for their assistance at the scene," Orangetown PD Captain Michael Shannon said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.