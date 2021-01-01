Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees 2,100-Plus New Cases, Increase In Test Rate; New County Breakdown
Police & Fire

20-Year-Old Skateboarder Seriously Injured In Northern Westchester Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State police said a Southern Westchester skateboarder was critically injured after being hit by a car while skateboarding.
New York State police said a Southern Westchester skateboarder was critically injured after being hit by a car while skateboarding. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A skateboarder was critically injured after being hit by a car in Northern Westchester.

Henry Alvarado, 20, of Harrison, was riding a skateboard in the westbound lane of Oregon Road in Cortlandt on Dec. 28, around 5:36 p.m. when he was struck by a 2008 Honda Accord, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

Alvarado suffered serious injuries and was transported by emergency medical services to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition, Hicks said. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.