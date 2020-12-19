Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
20-Year-Old Nabbed For Multiple Credit Card Thefts From Vehicles In Northern Westchester

Barberry Road in Yorktown Heights.
Barberry Road in Yorktown Heights.

A Southern Westchester man was arrested on four counts of alleged grand larceny for stealing multiple credit cards out of vehicles.

Peter Eichie Jr., 20, of New Rochelle, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 10, by Yorktown Police for the thefts which took place on Wednesday, July 8 in the area of Barberry Road, said the Yorktown Police.

According to police, on July 8, officers responded to numerous reports of larcenies of credit cards from vehicles, police said.

An investigation led to Eichie, who was arrested after he was arrested on another charge by the Westchester County Department of Public Safety.

He was charged with four counts of grand larceny and released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 20121.

