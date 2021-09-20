16-Year-Old Killed After HS Football Game In Area Was Stabbed In Torso, Authorities Say

Officials in the Hudson Valley have revealed that a 16-year-old who was stabbed to death after a high school football game died from a wound to the torso.

Quraan Smith, a junior at Arlington High School, died around 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 immediately after the game in Dutchess County between Scarsdale High School and host Arlington High School in LaGrange.

The stabbing took place after a large fight broke out, said Captain John A. Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

The incident led to the arrest of Nestor A. Ortiz-Ocampo, age 18, of the City of Poughkeepsie. He's been charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Ortiz-Ocampo is a former student at Arlington High School, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office said.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, balloons and flowers lay in the high school parking lot, marking the spot where Smith was killed.

“It’s unclear how the fight started or who started the fight, but there was a large fight,” said Watterson.

The superintendent of Arlington Schools sent a letter to families saying counselors, psychologists and social will remain in their regular assignments in each school this week.

Additional staff will also be at Arlington High School to provide additional assistance to students and staff.

The superintendent also said there will be additional police presence and security at Arlington High School but “law enforcement does not anticipate an additional threat stemming from this incident.”

Ortiz-Ocampo is being held at the Dutchess County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

Anyone who was present and has information is asked to contact the sheriff's detective bureau at 845-486-3820, or their tip line at 845-605-2583, or by email at dcsotips@gmail.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.