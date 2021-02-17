Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
14-Vehicle Crash Causes Road Closure In Westchester

Zak Failla
At least 14 vehicles were involved in a pile-up crash on I-95 in Rye.
At least 14 vehicles were involved in a pile-up crash on I-95 in Rye. Photo Credit: Google Maps satellite view

A major 14-vehicle pileup tied up one of the busiest roadways in the area during the morning commute.

First responders received reports of the massive crash at approximately 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17 on I-95 between exits 21 and 22 in Rye, forcing the closure of southbound lanes as police investigated at the scene.

According to police, the roadway was slick at the time of the crash, and two were treated for non-life-threatening injuries before being transported to an area hospital.

Traffic was backed up to the Connecticut border, with vehicles being diverted onto I-287 until the crash was investigated and the scene cleared. All lanes were reopened shortly after 9 a.m.

