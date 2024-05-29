Police Activity Causes Closure On Stretch Of Mount Pleasant Road

Portions of Sleepy Hollow Road between Route 9 and Sleepy Hollow Road Ext. in the town of Mount Pleasant will close to traffic between 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29 and early Thursday morning, May 30, the Mount Pleasant Police Department announced.

Motorists are asked to plan alternate routes to avoid the closure. Emergency vehicles will still have access.

More information about the police activity causing the closure has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

