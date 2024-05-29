Mostly Cloudy 74°

Police Activity Causes Closure On Stretch Of Mount Pleasant Road

A stretch of a Northern Westchester road is closed to traffic as a result of police activity that will last through the night.

The closure will affect Sleepy Hollow Road between Route 9 and Sleepy Hollow Road Ext. in Mount Pleasant.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Portions of Sleepy Hollow Road between Route 9 and Sleepy Hollow Road Ext. in the town of Mount Pleasant will close to traffic between 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29 and early Thursday morning, May 30, the Mount Pleasant Police Department announced.

Motorists are asked to plan alternate routes to avoid the closure. Emergency vehicles will still have access. 

More information about the police activity causing the closure has not yet been released. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

