Westchester Born, Raised, Deer Park Resident Thomas Carlucci Never Wasted A Minute

Thomas Carlucci died on Thursday, June 3. He was 85 years old.

Tom was born on Sept. 8, 1935 to William Carlucci and Catherine (Yusi) Carlucci. Born and raised in Port Chester, he resided in Deer Park in his later years.

Tom was the proud co-owner of Carlucci Sanitation, a fourth-generation family-run business he operated with his brother Gene until 1987.

He leaves behind four children, two sons and two daughters: Tom Carlucci and his wife Lori, Robert Carlucci and his wife Pam, Deborah Carlucci and Cheryl Bozinis and her husband Billy. Tom enjoyed spending time with his four grandchildren, Cailey, Ava, Michael and Ethan, making them laugh, playing games and always having fun.

Tom also leaves behind two brothers, Gene and Bobby and a sister Angela (Cookie) Bologna as well as nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his long-time honey Joan Pisano in 2020as well as his brother Dominick and his first wife Jean Carlucci and his second wife Janice Carlucci.

Tom loved playing golf, baseball, traveling and jogging. He enjoyed visiting Atlantic City often and playing craps. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and even played in the minor leagues as a young man.

Tom was an energetic lover of life! He never wasted a minute. Tom loved visiting his family, making so many special memories together. His life lessons and stories will be passed along for generations to come.

A private memorial service will be held in his honor with his family at one of his favorite destinations.

Obituary contributed by the Carlucci Family.

