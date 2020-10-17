Syracuse University Student, 18, From Westchester Remembered For His Engaging Personality

A Syracuse University first-year student from Westchester who died suddenly earlier this week is being remembered for his high energy and engaging personality.

John “Jack” Howard Lundin of the Crestwood section of Yonkers, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 14. He was 18.

He was born on June 20, 2002, in White Plains. He attended Immaculate Heart of Mary School and the School of the Annunciation. He graduated from Fordham Prep in 2020.

Jack was studying magazine, news, and digital journalism at the Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.

He had dreams of eventually pursuing a career in media and TV and "his high energy and engaging personality would have certainly carried him far in that field," according to his obituary.

"Jack will be missed immensely by his family and everyone who shared his company," his obituary said. "He always had a bright outlook on life and an amazing sense of humor.

"He will be remembered as the kind of young man that anyone would be proud to call son, brother, grandson, cousin, and friend.

"In keeping with his spirit of giving and caring for others during his lifetime, Jack gave the gift of sight and science to others as an eye and tissue donor."

He is survived by his family, including his mother Diane Clerkin, sister Megan Lundin and stepfather Rocco Pozzi, all of Crestwood; and father Paul Lundin of Scarsdale.

He is also survived by grandparents Mary Jane and John Clerkin of Scarsdale, and Loraine and Howard Lundin of Mercer, Pennsylvania; aunts and uncles, John and Denise Clerkin of Croton-on-Hudson, Suzanne and Richard Clary of Rye, Cara and Brian Lundin of Poughkeepsie; stepbrother Michael Pozzi (Nicole) of Armonk, stepbrother Christopher Pozzi (Juliana) of Danbury, stepsister Trisha Pieratti (Ken) of Tarrytown, New York; cousins Grayson Clary, Taryn Clary, Amy Clerkin, John Clerkin, Alexa Lundin, Christina Lundin, and Morganne Lundin; niece Samantha Pozzi and nephew Jacob Pozzi; and many close friends.

A wake will be held at Sinatra Memorial Home in Yonkers on Sunday, Oct. 18 with visiting hours from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Scarsdale. The mass will be streamed live for those unable to attend in person.

A private burial will take place immediately following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jack Lundin ‘20 Memorial Scholarship for Journalism at Fordham Preparatory School online at fordhamprep.org/giving/donate-now or by mail to Fordham Preparatory School, 441 East Fordham Road, Bronx, NY, 10458, Attention, Jose R. Gonzales, Vice President.

The scholarship will be awarded to a rising senior interested in pursuing a major in writing or communications in college.

