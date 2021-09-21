Support Pours In For Family Of 16-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed After HS Football Game

Contact Us
Kathy Reakes
Quraan Smith
Quraan Smith Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Support is pouring in from the community for the family of a 16-year-old teen who was stabbed to death following a high school football game in the area.

Quraan Smith, a junior at Arlington High School, died around 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 immediately after the game in Dutchess County between Scarsdale High School and host Arlington High School in LaGrange.

The stabbing took place after a large fight broke out, said Captain John A. Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

“It’s unclear how the fight started or who started the fight, but there was a large fight,” said Watterson.

The incident led to the arrest of Nestor A. Ortiz-Ocampo, age 18, of the City of Poughkeepsie. He's been charged with first-degree manslaughter.

A GoFundMe effort has been set up to help Smith's family cover funeral expenses and other costs.

To date, almost $22,000 has been raised of a $35,000 goal. 

His parent sent a message to thank the community: "Thank you so much for your generosity," his parents said. "To have love and support throughout this time has been a blessing. Thank you for thinking of our family."

To donate to the GoFundMe effort, click here. 

