'Senseless' Tragedy: Hudson Valley Residents Mourn Death Of 25-Year-Old Killed In Texas

Family and friends are mourning the death of a Hudson Valley man killed in a mass shooting in Austin, Texas over the weekend.

Douglas John Kantor, age 25, a native of Airmont in Rockland County, was waiting outside a bar to get in when shots were fired and he was struck in the abdomen and later died.

Austin Police said the 14 people were shot during the incident that took place around 1:24 a.m., Saturday, June 12, in the downtown area of Austin.

His family says his death was "senseless," as he was getting ready to marry his high school sweetheart and had landed a dream job with the Ford Company in Detroit, Michigan.

Local officials including Rockland County Executive Ed Day agreed: "I was incredibly saddened to hear of the senseless shooting death of Rockland native Doug Kantor in Austin, Texas, this weekend," said Day. "I offer my sincere condolences to his friends and family here in Rockland and elsewhere in our nation.

"There is no greater tragedy than seeing a young and promising life taken from us so abruptly. Doug’s death is a loss to our entire community, and I ask that we all keep him and his family in our thoughts and prayers."

Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht said he was "saddened and shocked to learn of Kantor's death: "Doug was 25, about to start a new career and marry his high school sweetheart after graduating college. Deepest condolences to his family."

Local friends have started a GoFundMe to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

"Doug was loved by all who knew him and had an infectious smile that would light up any room," the page said. "This senseless tragedy has put an end to all of his future dreams."

