Sage Troy Asencio, College Student In Westchester, Dies At Age 18

Sage Troy Asencio of Bronxville died on Sunday, Dec. 27 due to complications from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. He was 18 years old.

He was a 2020 graduate of Blind Brook High School, where he was known and loved as a kind and generous person, according to his obituary.

He had just completed his first semester at Iona College. Sage loved football and was a huge Steelers fan. He also loved basketball and the WWE.

Sage was the oldest of five brothers. He loved his brothers and loved spending time with them, his obituary said.

Sage is survived by his mother, Tracy; father, William; grandfather, James Hendricks; his little brothers (Cade, Ryan, Matthew, Jason); stepmother, Elizabeth; and extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Sage Troy Asencio to the Ehlers-Danlos Society. Please apply donations to Vascular EDS.

