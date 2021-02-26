Popular Northern Westchester Teacher Dies Suddenly At Age 48

A popular Northern Westchester teacher died unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 22.

Danielle Marie Coletta of Peekskill was 48 years old.

She was a sixth-grade teacher at Mildred E. Strang Middle School in Yorktown.

Her career began at Columbus Elementary School in Hawthorne, teaching second grade, followed by many years at Brookside Elementary School in Yorktown, as a third-grade teacher.

She attended George Washington Elementary School in Mohegan Lake, Copper Beech Middle School, and Walter Panas High School in Cortlandt Manor.

She graduated from Pace University in Pleasantville, N.Y. with a Bachelors's Degree in Education and Western Connecticut University where she received a Master's Degree in Education.

Danielle will be remembered for her devotion to the teaching profession.

She is survived by her parents, Susann and Joseph Coletta; her brother John, his wife Jill, and their children Aidan, Ethan, and Jack Coletta; her three sisters, Kristin, her husband Charles, their children Janna, Kailee, and Madison Di Vico; Lianne and husband Edward Navedo; Jaclyn, her husband Dustin and children Cameron and Carter Lucas. Danielle is also survived by many cousins and friends.

She was a lover of animals and she spent many years of service volunteering in such organizations as HEART, PACT and The Guiding Eyes for the Blind. She also loved horseback riding and while in college at Pace University was a member of the Equestrian team.

"Danielle excelled in her knowledge of computers and was considered by her family to be their resident 'Geek,' " according to her obituary.

While at Brookside she was one of the first teachers to make use of the Smart Board in her room and then began mentoring her colleagues on ways to make special use of it.

"Danielle was a loving, caring, giving, and friendly individual," her obituary said.

A mass will be celebrated in her honor at Church of the Holy Spirit in Cortlandt Manor, followed by interment at Amawalk Hill Cemetery in Yorktown, on Saturday, Feb. 27. Due to COVID restrictions, only family members will be invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Guiding Eyes for the Blind guidingeyes.org or PACT for animals.org, in memory of Danielle Marie Coletta.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.