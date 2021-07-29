Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
Popular Longtime Actor Rick Aiello Dies In Hudson Valley At Age 65

Nicole Valinote
Rick Aiello, an actor known for roles in films including "Do The Right Thing," has died in the Hudson Valley at the age of 65.

Aiello died of pancreatic cancer on Monday, July 26, in Orange County at a hospital in Warwick, according to Deadline. The outlet reported that his death was announced by members of his family.

He previously appeared with his father, actor Danny Aiello, in "Harlem Nights" and other films. Aiello also appeared in "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me," "Sex and the City" and "The Sopranos."

