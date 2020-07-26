Northern Westchester Woman, 46, Dies Suddenly While On Vacation

Christina “Christy” Roth Saltstein of Armonk died suddenly on Friday, July 17, while on vacation, at The Outer Banks Hospital in North Carolina.

She was 46.

She was the wife of 21 years to her best friend, Douglas Saltstein, and the mother of two children, Fred and Ella.

Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of Richard and Linda Beck Roth of Baltimore.

After graduating from Johnson and Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island, she moved to Princeton, New Jersey, and began a long career with Hyatt Hotels. She worked in the IT departments at many of their properties throughout the United States.

Christy had the ability to combine her take-charge attitude with her giant heart and affect real change in the world, according to her obituary.

After a family accident, Christy helped create the non-profit, Stayin’ Alive, to benefit the local first responders as a thank you for their efforts during Hurricane Sandy.

Along with her son, Christy raised money for and traveled with Bridges to Community to build schools in La Guama, Dominican Republic. She also gave real sweat equity to raise money for Cycle Survival to benefit Memorial Sloan Kettering.

In addition to her husband, children and parents, she is also survived by her sister, Karen Roth Newell and her husband Craig of Ellicott City, Maryland, and her brother Richard Roth Jr. and his wife Megan of Annapolis, Maryland, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and numerous friends.

Due to the current pandemic, the family is holding a private service and interment.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the charity she founded with Michele Berliner Stayin' Alive, PO Box 104, Armonk, NY 10504-0104, stayinalive.org.

