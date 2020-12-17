Firefighter In Northern Westchester, Former HS Sports Standout, Dies At 27

A fireman and former high school sports standout in Northern Westchester has died unexpectedly at 27.

Andrew Panken was a Village of Ossining Fire Department foreman.

"It’s with profound sadness [and] regrets the Ossining Fire Department announces the sudden passing of Foreman Andrew J. Panken of Washington Hook & Ladder Co. #2 (Tower Ladder 42)," wrote the Ossining Fire Department on Facebook after Panken's passing at his residence on Sunday, Dec. 13. "Andrew joined the OFD in August of 2015 following in the footsteps of his twin brother Daniel. Like Dan, Andrew would once again follow in his footsteps joining the officer’s ranks in 2018 as 2nd Assistant Foreman progressing to Foreman this past May."

Panken, who was born on May 14 of 1993, was a varsity wrestling standout at Ossining High School, where he graduated in 2011. He also played football, lacrosse and golf at OHS before graduating from Westchester Community College in 2017.

According to Panken's obituary, Panken was working toward a full-time career with the fire department and dedicated the last years of his life toward that end.

"He was a friend to many and his warm, loving smile, generosity of spirit, and his embraces were legendary to all who received them. Andrew lived his short life by the words “It’s a beautiful day”, which were tattooed on his ribs. This would be the first of many tattoos, all added with meaning and love," reads the obituary.

Panken will be interned at St. Augustine Cemetary after a private family funeral on Friday, Dec. 18. The mass at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, and will be live-streamed on their Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, Panken's family asks that donations be made to the Village of Ossining Fire Department. Donations can be mailed to 21 Main Street Ossining NY 10562, ATTN: Scott Gallery and the memo section of checks should read "Andrew Panken—Venturing Crew Funding."

Scott Gallery can answer questions about donations at sgallery@ossfire.org.

