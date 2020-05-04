Deputy Fire Chief In Westchester Dies Of COVID-19

Hundreds of firefighters turned out wearing masks and dress uniforms to pay tribute to a beloved Westchester deputy fire chief following his death from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as he was transported from White Plains Hospital to an area funeral home.

Deputy Chief Edward Ciocca, 62, a White Plains native, died Friday, May 1, due to complications from COVID-19, said the White Plains Professional Fire Fighters.

Ciocca, a third-generation firefighter, worked for the department for 35 years, rising through the ranks to become deputy chief in 1999.

His grandfather, Edward J. MacDonald, was White Plains Fire Chief and later the city's Commissioner of Public Safety. His father, Adelmo Ciocca, served as Deputy Chief.

Besides a dedicated firefighter, Ciocca was also a loving father, a stalwart leader, and a caring friend, the department said.

"A consummate professional, he was always calm, cool, and collected whether inside a burning building or in command of operations from the outside," the department said.

Ciocca was also a beloved father and son who treasured family and emphasized it's importance, his obituary said.

The department said: "A huge void was created today in the WPFD, he will be sorely missed by all that knew him."

Besides his mother JoAnn Ryan (William) of White Plains, he is survived by his daughter Brianna Ciocca of Elmsford; his partner Maureen Nestor Brown of Ossining; two sisters, Kim Treacy (Darren) of Fishkill and Tracey Bonaro (James) of Clifton Park; and nieces Michelle Carpenito and Alyssa Bonaro, nephews TJ Carpenito and Jarrod Bonaro, and great-nephew Christopher Mende.

