Wind Storm Knocks Out Power In Westchester

Thousands in Westchester have been left without power as wind storms with gusts topping 55 miles per hour downed wires and sent tree branches flying.

As of just before 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, Con Edison crews were working to repair 36 outages that were impacting 2,007 of the utility company’s 360,045 customers. An additional 221 of NYSEG’s 33,290 customers in Northern Westchester were also in the dark.

Outages the largest number of outages were reported in:

Cortlandt: 939;

New Rochelle: 458;

Croton-on-Hudson: 192;

Ossining: 177;

Pound Ridge: 124;

Yorktown: 82;

Mount Kisco: 45;

New Castle: 36.

Less than 25 outages were also reported in Briarcliff Manor, Eastchester, Greenburgh, Harrison, Mamaroneck; North Castle, Peekskill, Rye Brook, Scarsdale, Tarrytown, and Yonkers.

According to Con Edison, crews are out in force making repairs, and complete power restoration throughout Westchester is expected no later than 9:45 p.m. on Monday night.

