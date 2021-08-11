Westchester Native Robert Durst Takes Witness Stand In Murder Trial

Accused killer and New York native Robert Durst took the witness stand this week to defend himself against allegations that he killed his best friend Susan Berman in 2000 in an effort to cover up his wife's disappearance.

Looking frail in a dark prison jumpsuit and wheelchair, Durst again denied killing Berman, who was a close friend of his and his wife Kathleen, who suspiciously disappeared in 1982 under questionable circumstances in Northern Westchester County. Durst grew up in Scarsdale.

It is alleged that Durst admitted to killing Kathleen to Berman nearly two decades ago, but regretted the decision and became fearful of German turning on him.

Prosecutors have alleged that Durst didn’t like that loose end looming over his life, so he killed Berman, an act he has vehemently denied since being accused in Los Angeles of the murder.

When asked directly at the trial whether he was responsible for Berman's death, Durst simply responded: "no."

During his first day of testimony, Durst recalled meeting Berman at the University of California, Los Angeles while both were studying there. The two became close and both shared difficult childhoods rife with parents who died while they were young.

Durst, age 78, suffers from bladder cancer and other physical ailments. He has been wheelchair-bound for the entire 11-week trial with his defense attorneys noting that Durst is unable to change from his prison-issued clothing into a suit because he is outfitted with a catheter and urostomy bag.

Durst was expected to resume testifying when the court is back in session on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

